Royal Glenn Ridgway

Glen grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana, where he played varsity football and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1951. Glen then attended Valparaiso University on a scholarship. While at Valparaiso University Glen joined the Marine Corp officers training program. After training he returned to Valparaiso University where he received a B.S. in chemistry and physical education. After graduation he completed his military obligation by serving part of his time in Okinawa and at Fort McGill in Japan where he attained the rank of 1st lieutenant. Glen, along with his then wife, Annabella (Nancy) Richardi, and his cousin, Ray Johnson, founded R & J Manufacturing Company where he worked for 36 years before retiring in 1998. His five children currently run the company.