Royal Glenn Ridgway
Sept. 6, 1933 — Jan. 19, 2021
GREENWOOD, SC — Royal Glenn Ridgway, 87, passed away on January 19, 2021, at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina. Glen, as he was called, was born on September 6, 1933, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to George W. and Iris B. Ridgway.
Glen grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana, where he played varsity football and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1951. Glen then attended Valparaiso University on a scholarship. While at Valparaiso University Glen joined the Marine Corp officers training program. After training he returned to Valparaiso University where he received a B.S. in chemistry and physical education. After graduation he completed his military obligation by serving part of his time in Okinawa and at Fort McGill in Japan where he attained the rank of 1st lieutenant. Glen, along with his then wife, Annabella (Nancy) Richardi, and his cousin, Ray Johnson, founded R & J Manufacturing Company where he worked for 36 years before retiring in 1998. His five children currently run the company.
Glen married Arlean Mistor in 2001. They were happily married for 20 years. In his later years Glen enjoyed golfing in his spare time as well as woodworking, creating tables and chairs for his home and his friends' homes as well as set pieces for a local theater group.
Glen is survived by his spouse, Arlean Ridgway; his sons, Glen A. (Peggy) Ridgway and Mark W. (Shellie) Ridgway; and daughters, Vanessa A. Rodriguez, Jennifer K. (Michael) Luker and Yvonne I. (David) Swinson; and stepchildren, Lauren (Scott) Smith, Beth Cox and Matt (Molly) Mistor. Glen had 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Glen is also survived by his first wife, Annabella (Nancy) Richardi.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, George and Iris Ridgway, and his three brothers, George, Max and David.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will only be a private family memorial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Humane Society of your choice. Condolences cards may be sent to Mark Ridgway at R & J Manufacturing Company, 3200 Martin Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390.