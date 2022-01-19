HIGHLAND, IN - Our precious mother, Rozanne Marlow, age 77, of Highland passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.

She devoted her life to her family and is survived by one son Tim (Peggy) Marlow and one daughter Jennifer Nagle. Rozanne was an amazing grandmother and is survived by her four grandchildren: Nicky Marlow, Grace Marlow, Kilee Heinrichs, and Nathan Heinrichs; five loving sisters-in-law: Mary Barker, Adeline Marlow, Linda Cox, Marge Marlow, Vickie Marlowe; two supportive brothers-in-law: William Marlowe and Ken Barker. Rozanne was preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence Eugene Marlow; three dearly loved siblings Bonnie Getty, Joseph Matlock, and Mike Matlock; parents Joseph and Marie Matlock and precious son Robert Marlow.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Rozanne at the visitation services which will be held at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Rozanne Marlow was a faithful member of Our Lady of Grace Church. Rozanne will always be known and loved for her compassionate and loving spirit as well as her deep appreciation and understanding for college football. Wherever her beautiful soul traveled, there is a trail of beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. www.fagenmiller.com