 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rozanne Marlow
0 Comments

Rozanne Marlow

  • 0
Rozanne Marlow

HIGHLAND, IN - Our precious mother, Rozanne Marlow, age 77, of Highland passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.

She devoted her life to her family and is survived by one son Tim (Peggy) Marlow and one daughter Jennifer Nagle. Rozanne was an amazing grandmother and is survived by her four grandchildren: Nicky Marlow, Grace Marlow, Kilee Heinrichs, and Nathan Heinrichs; five loving sisters-in-law: Mary Barker, Adeline Marlow, Linda Cox, Marge Marlow, Vickie Marlowe; two supportive brothers-in-law: William Marlowe and Ken Barker. Rozanne was preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence Eugene Marlow; three dearly loved siblings Bonnie Getty, Joseph Matlock, and Mike Matlock; parents Joseph and Marie Matlock and precious son Robert Marlow.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Rozanne at the visitation services which will be held at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Rozanne Marlow was a faithful member of Our Lady of Grace Church. Rozanne will always be known and loved for her compassionate and loving spirit as well as her deep appreciation and understanding for college football. Wherever her beautiful soul traveled, there is a trail of beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts