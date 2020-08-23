Ruben "Aguilillo" Gil
IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 25TH ANNIVERSARY & BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.
Everyday, we remember something you did or said. All of us, including your Grandkids who hadn't been born when you left us, know of you through sharing our stories and thoughts of you with them. To walk down memory lane reminds me of how without you, life has never been the same. Your Wife, Juanita "Chata", your Children and Grandchildren.
