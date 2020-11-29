MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruben Barrera, Sr., age 96, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He was married to Gloria Barrera (Gomez) of Gary who passed away in 1977.

He is survived by his children: Ruben Barrera, Jr., of Pickney, MI, Rey Barrera of Las Vegas, Diana Barrera Furbeck of Indianapolis/The Villages, FL; Gregory Barrera of Las Vegas; Ed Furbeck (son- in-law); Susan Barrera (daughter-in-law); Ashleigh Barrera (daughter-in-law). David Barrera, his fourth child, passed away earlier.

His grandchildren: Julia Barrera of Indianapolis; Laura Barrera of Tuscon; Christine Barrera Dulger and great granddaughter Ela Nur Dulger of Ypsilanti.

He is also survived by his siblings: Herlinda Trevino of Tucson; Ester Trevino of McAllen, TX; Miguel Ramirez of La Grulla, TX; Obdulia, Andrea, Aurora, Andrea, Leticia, and Javier of Reynosa, Mexico. His deceased siblings are Belen, Hector and Juan.