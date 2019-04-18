{{featured_button_text}}
RUBEN GUTIERREZ

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RUBEN GUTIERREZ ON HIS 3RD BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN 4/18/1924-10/12/2016 God has you in His arms, but you are in our hearts today; your 95th Birthday. We miss you very much and send hugs and kisses your way. "Feliz Cumpleanos!" Tu esposa, Ines y hijas