Ruben Montemayor Jr.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. (Due to COVID-19, utilizing face masks and social distancing is required with a limit of no more than 100 persons at the Funeral Home and 22 persons in the Church.) Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN will be held at a later date.

Ruben retired from the Indiana Toll Road after 30+ years of service. Ruben was a 1978 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School and a graduate of Calumet College of St. Joseph. He was a man of integrity, tenacity; was kind and giving. He was very active in the PTO at McKinley Elementary School. He loved to organize family vacations and celebrations. He always went above and beyond for his family, especially for the kids. He had such a big heart and was always ready to help anyone who needed help especially with any type of repairs from plumbing to electrical to carpentry, he always had his tools handy. He enjoyed cooking and loved to cook with his grandsons. He loved teaching his boy's new things and they were always by his side. He was also a prankster and loved to pull pranks on his family. He was truly a good man. He was the best son, brother, father, Papa and uncle ever. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A special "Thank You" to Yaya, who took exceptional care of him. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.