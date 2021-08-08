MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruben P. Alcala "Rubbs", age 90, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ruben is survived by his three children: Michael (Angelica) Alcala, Michelle (Brandon) Walter and Melanie Alcala; five grandchildren: Julia, Allondra, Michael Aaron, London, Ramsey; brother-in-law and close friend, Oscar Vela; nephew, Vincent Alcala; and many other nieces and nephews.

Ruben was preceded in death by his father: Vincente Alcala; mother: Eleanor Alcala; and siblings: Lupe, Louis and Mary.

Rubbs was incredibly friendly and always had a happy smile on his face. He welcomed everyone and created instant friendships wherever he went. Rubbs was a sweet, caring, loving and generous man that enjoyed life and had fun. He was incredibly creative and mechanically inclined, constantly working or working on something. He worked over 40 years at LTV Steel and as well as bartending at his own bar (The Meadow Brook Lounge) and numerous other establishments well into his 70's. He loved his family, friends, good music, good food and good fun.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m..