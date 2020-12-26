GARY, IN - Ruben R. Guzman, Sr., age 81, of Gary, passed away December 22, 2020.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Sara; three sons: Ruben (Jane) Guzman, Jr., Adrian (Marcie) Guzman, and Gregory Guzman; two daughters: Guadalupe (Henry) Lopez and Ruth Felix; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Rafaela Sanchez; and best buddy, Chuckie Lowe. Preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 330 E. 45th Ave., Gary, IN with Rev. Jaime Perea officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED WITH 25 PERSON LIMIT AT ONE TIME)

Ruben retired from Inland Steel Co. after 30 years of service; also worked at Majestic Star Casino for 13 years; former member of Blessed Sacrament Church and current member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Gary; former griever for USWA Local #1010; an American Ambassador for the Senior League World Series and former coach of the Junedale Little League; and past President of the Indiana Harbor Little League. He was a remarkable, one-of-a-kind man; he was the best husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will truly be missed. To send an online condolence logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com