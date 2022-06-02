March 23, 1946 - May 21, 2022

PORTAGE - Ruben Reynaldo Gonzalez Sr., 76, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly at 5:07 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 in his home.

He was born March 23, 1946, in Moca, Puerto Rico, to Francisco and Virginia (Sanchez) Gonzalez.

Ruben honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He was formerly a truck driver but was currently working in the dining hall at Valparaiso University. Ruben was a caring man who loved you in his own way. He was a storyteller at heart; his stories were wild and funny. Ruben walked around with a tough guy persona, joking with a serious face, and hugged you every time he saw you. He was a man of many talents; he was artistic through music, drawing, and construction.

He would always say, "You gotta look out for number one". He believed happiness started with yourself.

On May 18, 1996, in Lake Station, Indiana, Ruben married Teresa (Barrett) Gonzalez. They celebrated 26 years of marriage. He will truly be missed by his wife, children, and all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Gonzalez of Portage; four children: Deborah (Mark) Myers of East Chicago, Suzanna Gonzalez of Crown Point, Lori Gonzalez of Gary, and Ruben Gonzalez Jr. of Crown Point; two step-children: Kevin Zeck and Renee Mendoza, both of Valparaiso; nine siblings: Wilfredo (Rebecca), George (Yolanda), Francisco "Cisco" (Rhonda), and Carlos (Margarita) Gonzalez, Elizabeth (Nelson) Serrano, Joel, Rebecca (Adel), Samuel (Dinora), and Daniel Gonzalez; nine grandchildren: Robert, Christopher, Nicolas, Kyrah, Akelah, Analia, Sam, Keith Jr., and Arianna; and one great-grandchild, Syre.

Preceding in death were his parents; two infant siblings: Francisco and Jacob Gonzalez; four siblings: Hector, Ralph, Raymond, and Rosa Maria Gonzalez; one niece, Kimberly Gonzalez; and one nephew, Joshua Gonzalez.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the cemetery chapel. Burial will follow the service in the cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.