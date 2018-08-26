CROWN POINT, IN - Ruby E. Cawthon Gudgel, longtime resident of Crown Point passed away early Friday, August 17, 2018 at Pinnacle Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ruby was born on September 18, 1932, in Hoopeston, IL to Ovie (Raymond) and Mattie Dean Cawthon. The day following her high school graduation in 1950, Ruby married Ronald G. Gudgel. They then moved to San Antonio, TX, where Ronald was stationed with the U.S. Air Force.
Ruby was preceded in death by parents, husband, and both of her children, Robin G. Burk and Ronald G. Gudgel Jr.; brother, Harold R. Cawthon; sister, Barbara Cawthon Wicoff.
She is survived by two grandsons, Jesse and Josh Bowman; siblings, Joyce F. Cawthon (James) Yurko, Robert L. (Carol) Cawthon, Russell C. (Nancy) Cawthon.
Ruby will forever be remembered and loved by her family and her many friends. A private memorial is planned in September.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com