Ruby Gail Kostra (nee Wood)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL — Ruby Gail Kostra (nee Wood), 82 of South Holland, IL passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward Kostra; daughter, Donna Lynn Kuehne; grandchildren, Craig (Kristy) Kuehne and Katie (Sean) Freed; four great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ruby Elizabeth Wood; sisters: Virginia Lee Lovrich and Delma Jean Kosey.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory would be appreciated.

Ruby Gail retired from the Montessori Children's School House in Hammond, IN after 30 years of service. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She will be missed by all who knew her. www.kishfuneralhome.net