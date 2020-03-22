MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruby H. Walla (nee Volcsko) age 71, of Merrillville passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 surrounded by family, after a brave fight with ovarian cancer. She was an alumnus of Gary Edison High School and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1967.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Paul; children, Matthew (Elizabeth) Walla and Emily (Andrew DeLuce) Walla; grandson, Ethan Walla; sister, Rachel (Steve Moskowitz) Boger; brother, Jim (Mary) Volcsko; niece, Melissa Boger; several nieces, nephews and close friends. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Rose; brothers, David and Andy Volcsko.

Ruby loved creatively cooking and baking for her family and friends. She enjoyed many outdoor activities especially gardening, walking their dog, Dixie, and doing her part to protect the environment.

Rarely seen without a smile, she was a happy, positive person who loved life, her family and friends to the fullest and always looked for the good in others.

Services for Ruby will be privately held.

Memorial donations may be made to the Independence fund for wounded Veterans www.independencefund.org or an ovarian cancer research organization of your choice.