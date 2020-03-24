MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruby Jean Best (nee Tauber), age 87, born to Howard and Olive Clifton on August 17, 1932, passed away on March 18, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her children: Beth Best, Brad (Carrie) Best, Mitchell (Christine) Best, Amy (Bob) Morgan and Melissa (Taso) Sakaleros; eleven adoring grandchildren, as well as six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruby Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Best; parents and step-father Ralph Tauber; beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Henry) Stork and JoAnne (Charles) Muller; and nephew, Daniel Kuzemka.

Ruby Jean dedicated her life to the Lord and taught us to be Christ-like examples and to love unconditionally. She surrounded herself with the people and things she loved and was generous to all. She was a darling soul who will be sorely missed by her family, wonderful neighbors and friends.

A private service will be held. Donations in remembrance of Ruby Jean may be given to the Humane Society of Hobart, Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point, or Mission One, a non-profit organization assisting our local veterans. https://m1vets.org.