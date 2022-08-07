May 15, 1920 - Aug. 4, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Ruby "Jo" Kolanko, age 102, passed away quietly in her home in Highland, IN.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Roland) Ruble; nieces and nephews: Kevin, Tod (Angela), Susan (Michael), Burt, Kathleen Grannon, Thomas (Barbara) Carto, Mary Denise (Terry) Heuel, Leona Florkiewicz, Noreen Adams-Raney, Joseph (Patricia) Kolanko, Andrew (Marlene) Marek, Gloria Tosiou, Carolyn Mickey, and Adlai Kolanko; special friends: Deborah Cage, Annie Bolanowski, and Donna Pisowicz; and very special care giver: Grace "Mamma" Muyunda.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon A. Kolanko M.D.; parents, Chester and Ethel Royal; stepfather, Thomas Kendall; and Walter (Josephine) Kolanko, Raymond (Virginia) Kolanko, Stanley Kolanko, Franklin (Mary Jane) Kolanko, Virginia (Edward) Sankowski, Rose (James) Carto, and Mary (Andrew) Marek.

She was an attentive assistant to her husband Leon in his medical practice. She was known for her gentle touch when administering injections. She loved animals of all breeds. She loved her furry and feathered friends. Ruby and Leon contributed to all local and nationwide pet rescue organizations. They also established a scholarship fund for future veterinarians at the Purdue School of Veterinary Medicine; and they were very generous to family and friends as well. One prophetic thought she left us with was "don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth," and that was 20 years ago.

A special thanks to all those who assisted in her care in her latter years.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday August 10, 2022, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 525 N Broad St. Griffith, IN, with a Mass following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. She will be missed by all that knew her. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.