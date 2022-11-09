Ruby Louise (nee Dotson) Helbling

Aug. 21, 1926 - Nov. 6, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Ruby Louise Helbling (nee Dotson), age 96, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Ruby was born in Dyersburg, TN to Clifford and Maybell Dotson. When she was 14 years old, she moved with her parents to Gary, IN where she met Wilfred and married at 16. They spent 67 and a half years in marriage until Willy passed in 2009. They had five daughters.

Ruby is survived by her daughters: Janet Yaros, Joyce (John) Casteel, Jane (Marty) Sohovich, Laura Schiller; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 9 great great-grandchildren.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Helbling; parents: Clifford and Maybell Dotson; and daughter, Judith Radigan; brothers: David (Billie) Dotson, Bill (Joan) Dotson; and sister, Mary (Arthur) Waters.

Ruby was a charter member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN. She enjoyed volunteering as a Pink Lady at Southlake Methodist Hospital for over 25 years.

Ruby will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 11, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of prayer service at 10:45 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 W Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Ruby's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.