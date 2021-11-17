LOWELL, IN - Ruby M. Josvai, of Lowell (formerly of Crown Point, previously of East Chicago), passed away peacefully Friday, November 12, 2021. She was 93 years old.

Ruby was a long-time member of Peace United Church of Christ in Merrillville, and a member and past president of the American Business Womens Association Indiana Chapter, Hammond.

She will always be known as a loving and charitable person who loved to care for others, and a tremendously patriotic woman who was proud of her country and all of her family and friends who have served.

Ruby is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Josvai Jr.; dear parents, Walter and Mary Harper; and darling sister, Gladys Harper Gladdis.

She is survived by many cherished nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and treasured friends. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso for the comfort and care they have provided for Ruby. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dunes Hospice or to American Legion Post 20, Crown Point.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville). Friends and family are invited to gather from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.