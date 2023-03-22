Dec, 18, 1928 - Mar. 20, 2023

PORTAGE - Ruby Marie (Clement) Robbins, age 94 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Chesterton, IN. She was born on December 18, 1928 in Madison, WI to Harry and Hannah (Syverson) Clement.

Ruby is survived by her son, Max (Jennifer) Robbins; daughter, Joy (Barry) Deckard; grandchildren: Jodie Krulik, Jordan Deckard, Elizabeth Robbins, Emily Robbins, Luke Deckard, Kelly Robbins, Dominique Rattunde, Aaron Rattunde, Thomas Sewart, Marcus Sewart; 10 great-grandchildren and best friend, Bettie Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max Robbins; daughter, Jill Robbins; brother, James Clement and sisters: Ione Tindle, Ileen Summers, Ida Fodemski, Ila Padlo, Janice Padlo.

Ruby and Max were married 60 years until his passing in 2008. She loved the Lord and was very devoted to her church and church family. She taught Sunday School for many years, touching the lives of many generations of children. Ruby lived her life to the fullest and found joy in every situation. Ruby loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She will be missed deeply.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Jason Kegenine officiating. Burial to take place at Calumet Park Cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.