HAMMOND, IN - Ruby Meseberg (nee Arnel), age 99, of Hammond, entered into the gates of Heaven on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Ruby was born on March 3, 1919 in Jefferson City, MO, one of twelve children to Henry and Anna Arnel.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Leonard Meseberg, Sr., in 1994, granddaughter, Brenda Lovely in 1963, grandson Dana Williams in 1984, great granddaughter Cydney Toth in 1988, son-in-law Gerald Williams in 2002, great grandson Lucas Meseberg in 2009, son-in-law Jerry Woodworth in 2011, daughter, Linda Juarez in 2016 and five brothers and five sisters.
Ruby is survived by five children: Phyllis Woodworth of Scherervlle, IN, Leonard (Vivian) Meseberg, Jr. of Orland Park, IL, Winifred Williams of Eau Claire, WI, David (Rita) Meseberg of South Holland, IL and Ronald (Peggy) Meseberg of Reno, NV; one sister, Bessie Marie Haniford of California; 18 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with a time of visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Jeffrey Hannon officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Ruby was a longtime resident of the Hessville section of Hammond and a faithful member of Hessville Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; www.cancer.org.
For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.