SHELBYVILLE, IN - Ruby R. Copple, 88, former Munster, Indiana resident, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Ashford Place in Shelbyville. Born August 27, 1930 in Hammond, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charlie and Sarah Robertson. She married Donald F. Copple on August 19, 1950, and they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Survivors include her husband, Don of Shelbyville; daughter, Jan Wanstrath (husband Dan) of Shelbyville; son, David Copple (wife Aamber) of Temple, TX; sister, Dot Quertermous of Fredonia, KY; brother, Don Robertson (wife Roberta) of Kuttawa, KY; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and several cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Mary Savage; and a brother, Bill Robertson.
Ruby grew up on her beloved family farm In Lake Barkley, Kentucky, the site of every family Thanksgiving gathering for 55 years. She moved to Hammond, Indiana, and graduated from Hammond High School In 1948. Afterwards, she attended Indiana Business College in Hammond. She served as Human Resources Director for Bee Chemical and Guarantee Reserve Life Insurance Company until her retirement, She and her husband were lifelong residents of Munster before moving to Shelbyville in 2014.
Ruby loved nothing more than a beautiful garden graced with lots of birds, a wicked bridge game, and a spirited political debate.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to Shelby Senior Services Family Caregiver Support Services , in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at