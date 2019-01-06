EAST SIDE - Rudolf G. Novak, age 91, of the East Side, Chicago, Illinois. Beloved husband of the late Frances V. Novak. Loving father of Reverend Paul Novak, OSM and Thomas M. (Colleen C.) Novak of Glen Elyn, IL. Proud grandfather of Megan (Michael) Keefe of Acton, MA and Caitlin A. Novak. Proud great-grandfather of Matthew and Emily Keefe. Son of the late John (Mary Gole) Novak and son-in-law of the late John (Josephine Stanko) Strus. Fond brother of Dorothy (James) Rossi, late Mary (Frank) Kuhel, John (Louise) Novak, Josephine (Frank) Hvala, Johanna (Frank) Selenik, Joseph (Clara) Novak, Louis (Helen) Novak and Theresa Novak. Brother-in-law of John (Mary Jane) Strus, late Harold (Jean) Strus, Dorothy (John) Chavka and Virginia Strus. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Rudolf was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, a retired employee of the City of Chicago and a member of Annunciata Church, Western Slavonic Assoc. and KSKJ St. Florian Lodge #44.
Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00PM Funeral services Wednesday, January 9, 2018 9:30AM prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Servants of Mary or Mercy Hospital Foundation in Rudolf's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749