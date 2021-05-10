WHITING, IN - Rudolfo F. Herrera, Jr., 66 of Whiting passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Maria (nee Quesada); loving father of Desiree, Rudy, Miguel, Crystal and Regina; many grandchildren; dearest brother of Patricia (Charlie) Lee, Joann (Fred) Wolff, Rosemary (Ed) Diaz, Greg (Norma) Herrera and the late Frances (late Bill) Cubbage; numerous nieces and nephews; dear son-in-law of Raul and Josefa Quesada; fond brother-in-law of Raul Quesada, Ralph Quesada and Guadalupe (Dario) Ruiz.

Funeral services will be held at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:00p.m. with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating, with military honors presented by the American Legion Whiting Post 80; private interment at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00pm to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Rudy Herrera was born on June 9, 1954 in Upland, California to Rudolfo, Sr. and Rose Herrera and was a resident of Whiting for the past six years. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran attaining the rank of corporal and was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was a retiree of Northrop-Grumman of California, with over 35 years of service and was an employee of the Whiting Park Dept. (parking enforcement). Rudy enjoyed being active. He loved to golf, run and ride his bicycle. A devoted husband, Rudolfo will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting High School Scholarship Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.