Rudolph A. Lencioni

DYER, IN - Rudolph A. Lencioni, age 95, late of Dyer and formerly of the East Side, passed away March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Betty for 68 years. Loving father of James (Kathy), Joseph (Kathy), John "Jack" and David (June) Lencioni. Cherished grandfather of Jason, Kim, Adam, Samantha, David, Tony, Tara, Gina, Jamie and Amanda. Adored great grandfather of Morgan, Kylah, Mia, Kaylee, Alex, Jacob, Ethan, Joselyn, Macie, Bo, Fiona, Aubrey and Emilia. Dearest brother of Gloria DeAntonni. Preceded in death by his sisters Rena, Zora, Norma and Dena and his brothers Rigo, John and Mario. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Rudolph was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, a retired employee of General Mills and member of Caesar Battista Lodge #27.

Funeral services Tuesday, March 30, 2021 DIRECTLY AT St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer where a Memorial Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, ST. JOHN. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com

