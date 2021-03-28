DYER, IN - Rudolph A. Lencioni, age 95, late of Dyer and formerly of the East Side, passed away March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Betty for 68 years. Loving father of James (Kathy), Joseph (Kathy), John "Jack" and David (June) Lencioni. Cherished grandfather of Jason, Kim, Adam, Samantha, David, Tony, Tara, Gina, Jamie and Amanda. Adored great grandfather of Morgan, Kylah, Mia, Kaylee, Alex, Jacob, Ethan, Joselyn, Macie, Bo, Fiona, Aubrey and Emilia. Dearest brother of Gloria DeAntonni. Preceded in death by his sisters Rena, Zora, Norma and Dena and his brothers Rigo, John and Mario. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.