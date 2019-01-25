Try 1 month for 99¢
Rudolph Arreola

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Rudolph Arreola born November 16, 1948 in Gary passed away January 19, 2019 at home. Rudy is survived by his wife, Monika, daughter, Peyton Marie; three stepchildren and three grandchildren; siblings Francisco, Juanita Ramirez, Santiago, Elias and several nieces and nephews. Rudy proudly served his country for three years in the Marine Corp with a tour of duty in Vietnam Nam. He is preceded in death by parents, grandparents, sister, Micaela and two nephews. Rudy will be greatly missed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.