INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Rudolph Arreola born November 16, 1948 in Gary passed away January 19, 2019 at home. Rudy is survived by his wife, Monika, daughter, Peyton Marie; three stepchildren and three grandchildren; siblings Francisco, Juanita Ramirez, Santiago, Elias and several nieces and nephews. Rudy proudly served his country for three years in the Marine Corp with a tour of duty in Vietnam Nam. He is preceded in death by parents, grandparents, sister, Micaela and two nephews. Rudy will be greatly missed.
