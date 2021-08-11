Rudolph Bautista

DYER, IN — Rudolph Bautista, age 84, of Dyer, IN; formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away August 6, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife Audrey (nee Sacco); loving sons: Richard and Randall (Debra); cherished grandchildren: Nichol, Rosetta and Leonardo; numerous dear nieces and nephews. Rudolph was preceded in death by his brother and sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation also Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Rudolph honorably served in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post 180.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.