EAST SIDE - Rudolph Bufanio, "Rudy", late of Las Vegas and formerly of the East Side, passed away July 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee LoBianco). Cherished father of the late Christopher. Beloved son of the late Barbara and late Rudolph Bufanio, Sr. Loving brother of the late Joseph Bufanio (late Loretta) and the late Angelo Bufanio. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fond brother-in-law of Marcia (Robert) Hess and Joseph (Kathryn) LoBianco. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rudy was retired from the Clark County School District.

Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, July 16, 2022 11:30 a.m. at Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery 773-731-2749

www.elmwoodchapel.com

