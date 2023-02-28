DYER - Rudolph J. Navarro of Dyer, Indiana, passed away on February 22 at the age of 82, following a challenging illness. He will be forever loved by his wife of 37 years, Linda (nee McEwin); and his children: David (Jaye), Edward (Travis), and Jennifer (Pat); and his four grandchildren: Shawnae, Megan, Christopher, and Victoria. He was the beloved brother of Maxine (Henry) Roach and the cool uncle to his nieces, nephew, and their families. Rudy will be greeted in heaven by his parents, Eligio and Adeline, and his brother Edward.

Rudy attended St. Jude Seminary and St. Francis de Sales high school in Chicago. A Navy veteran, Rudy served from 1959-1963 on the USS Lester DE 1022, home ported in Newport, RI, during his tour of duty. He was a graduate of the Naval Leadership Course from The U.S. Navy War College, and took great pride in being a member and Section Leader of CIC while on the USS Lester.

Rudy retired from MetLife in 2002 after 40 successful years of providing insurance and investments to many clients in the Calumet Region. He was a proud member of the MetLife Veterans Association. Rudy graduated LUTC, received his LUTCF from the National Association of Insurance Advisors, and completed many courses from the American College of Life Underwriters. He taught LUTC courses for over 25 years, training countless agents from all companies.

Rudy is a Life Member and past President of the 3H Camera Club of Illinois and Indiana. He loved photography--capturing images of nature and wildlife was a very enjoyable and satisfying experience for him. "In Focus" programs at Purdue University were among the events he loved to co-chair. Rudy was also a member of The Chicago Area Camera Club Association.

A man of faith, he was an active parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, where his voice could be heard singing in the Funeral Choir. Rudy was so well-loved by his family and countless friends, the memory of him will always put a smile on their faces.

Visitation Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, Indiana 46311. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com