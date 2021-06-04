Rudolph "Rudy" Clay

Each morning when we awake, we know that you are gone. No one knows the heartache, as we try to carry on. Our hearts still ache with sadness, and silent tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Our thoughts are always with you, your place no one can fill. In life we loved you dearly, in your absence we love you still. There will always be sorrow, because we want you near. But God gave us wonderful memories, of the days when you were here. Loving Wife and Son Christine & Rudy Jr.