Rudolph "Rudy" Clay

7 YEARS AGO TODAY

JUNE 4, 2013

Each morning when we awake, we know that you are gone. And no one knows the heartache as we try to carry on.

Our hearts still ache with sadness and many tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

Our thoughts are always with you, your place no one can fill. In life we loved you dearly, in your absence we love you still.

There will always be a heartache and often a silent tear. But always those wonderful memories, of the days when you were here.

Loving Wife & Son — Christine & Rudy, Jr.

