Rudolph "Rudy" Clay

6 YEARS AGO TODAY JUNE 4, 2013
Time can heal a broken heart, and time can make the wound less sore. But time can never stop the longing for the loved one gone before.
Loving Wife & Son - Christine & Rudy, Jr.
