Sept. 19, 1926 - Dec. 21, 2022

DEMOTTE/HESSVILLE - Rudolph "Rudy" Genaro Gomez, age 96 passed away on December 21, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Fran (Beltran Gomez)Callahan; grandchildren: Jack Callahan, Anthony, Olivia, and Teddy Gomez many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Gomez and special family/friend, Raquel Suarez.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Francisca Salas Ponce; brothers: Martin, Jesse, Reynaldo, and Salvador Gomez; sisters: Dolores Ulloa and Anita Garcia. Also, wife Antonia Beltran Gomez; son, Edward Gomez and grandson, Patrick Callahan; mother-in-law, Maria DeJesus Galvan; brothers-in-law: Antonio Ulloa, Ramon Suarez and Honorato Beltran; sisters-in-law: Jessie, Carmen, and Estrella Gomez, Guadalupe Mendoza and Maria Magallanes.

Rudy was born in East Chicago, Indiana and spent his childhood in Zacatecas, Mexico. He proudly served in the Korean War for two years. He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., later known as LTV for 25 years. He was an avid soccer fan of Club Deportivo Tanners Soccer Club of Chicago, Club Azteca and Club Inter-Mexico of East Chicago. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame Football Games and Cubs Games as well.

He will always be remembered for his dapper style, amazing memory, phenomenal storytelling skills and devotion to his extended family.

A private memorial service will be held later this month.