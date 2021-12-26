Rudolph "Rudy" T. Surufka

HINES, IL - Rudolph T. "Rudy" Surufka, age 90, of Hines, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 19, 2021. Devoted father of Benny Surufka, Tim Surufka, Mary Kay Surufka, Joey (Char) Surufka, and Carol Surufka. Beloved dziadzia of Ashley (Nick) Adducci, Seth Stojak, Katie Stojak, Anna Surufka, Sam Surufka, Leah Surufka, Benjamin Coughlin, and Chancellor Coughlin; great-grandfather of Caroline Adducci, Nico Adducci, and Dawson Jackson. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Michael and Victoria Surufka, and many dear brothers and sisters.

Visitation Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Directly at Holy Name Catholic Church 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, IN, with Very Reverend Michael Surufka, O.F.M. officiating. Private interment Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital (Voluntary Services Dept.) 5000 5th Ave. Hines, IL 60141, in Memory of Rudolph, greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.