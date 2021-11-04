Rudolph Sanchez

Feb. 1, 1933 — Nov. 1, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Rudolph Sanchez, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.

He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret of 69 years; and his children: Irma (Stan) Hesley, Yolanda (Ron) Stinchcomb, Susan (Hector) Martinez, Lydia (Mark) Ramos and Raul Sanchez; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rudolph was preceded in death by his parents Pedro Sanchez and Juana Ornelas Sanchez; two children: Rudolph (Rosemary) Sanchez, Jr., Diana Beard and son-in-law- Victor Beard.

Rudolph was born February 1, 1933, in San Antonio, TX. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Merrillville, IN. Rudolph retired from Laborers International Union of North America Local No. 269 as a construction worker. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was an avid reader. Rudolph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He cherished and loved spending time with his family most of all. Rudolph will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Prayers begin at 9:15 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME CROWN POINT proceeding to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E. 78th Avenue, Merrillville, IN for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.