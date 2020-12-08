EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rudolph Val Dawson, "Rudy", age 92 years old, was born in East Chicago, IN, the oldest child of the late Robert and Bennie Lou Dawson. He is proceeded in death by two brothers and two sisters, Robert J. Dawson, Jr., Robert "Sonny" Dawson, Billie Johnson, and Ardella Christian.

Rudy graduated with honors from both Washington High School in East Chicago, IN and Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. While at Indiana University, Rudy majored in Government and served honorably in the United States Army as a Court Martial Specialist for 4th Army Headquarters. After his undergraduate studies and service in the military, Rudy returned to Indiana University where he received his Masters of Arts Degree in Government and later completed his Doctor of Jurisprudence.

Rudy was a member of the East Chicago Bar Association, Lake County Bar Association, the American and National Bar Associations. He organized and was the first President of the Hoosier Bar Association which was a statewide bar for African American attorneys in the State of Indiana. He was a founding member of the Thurgood Marshall Law Society and served as a member of the Indiana Disciplinary Commission, serving as President for four years and Secretary for four years.