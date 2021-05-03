Russel Edward Frahm

Russel was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 16, 1926, to Florence and Edward Frahm. Russel served as a Navy Seabee in WWII. He married Dolores Thielen in 1947 and they welcomed 8 children over 18 years. He retired from Inland Steel in 1980 after 30 years. He worked at the Lake County Clerk's office as a deputy clerk for 10 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church since 1948. Russel was a very giving, and patient person, who was always there to help those in need. He also had a great sense of humor that everyone admired.