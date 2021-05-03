Russel Edward Frahm
October 16, 1926 - April 30, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Russel Edward Frahm, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Russel is survived by his children: Michael (Janet) Frahm, William (Gerry) Frahm, Kathleen Frahm, Christopher (Mary Ann) Frahm, Karyn (Kenneth) Urbaniak, Barbara (Ray) Fortenbury, Timothy (Christina) Frahm, Melissa (Edward) Mace; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger Frahm.
Russel was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 53 years; parents: Florence and Edward Frahm; sisters: Beulah Grothaus, Eileen Endres
Russel was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 16, 1926, to Florence and Edward Frahm. Russel served as a Navy Seabee in WWII. He married Dolores Thielen in 1947 and they welcomed 8 children over 18 years. He retired from Inland Steel in 1980 after 30 years. He worked at the Lake County Clerk's office as a deputy clerk for 10 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church since 1948. Russel was a very giving, and patient person, who was always there to help those in need. He also had a great sense of humor that everyone admired.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be private for the family at St. Mary Catholic Church.
For the health and safety of the Frahm Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Russel's name to Indiana Right to Life or American Cancer Society. Visit Russel's online guestbook at
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.