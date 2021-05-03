 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russel Edward Frahm

Russel Edward Frahm

Russel Edward Frahm

October 16, 1926 - April 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Russel Edward Frahm, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Russel is survived by his children: Michael (Janet) Frahm, William (Gerry) Frahm, Kathleen Frahm, Christopher (Mary Ann) Frahm, Karyn (Kenneth) Urbaniak, Barbara (Ray) Fortenbury, Timothy (Christina) Frahm, Melissa (Edward) Mace; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger Frahm.

Russel was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 53 years; parents: Florence and Edward Frahm; sisters: Beulah Grothaus, Eileen Endres

Russel was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 16, 1926, to Florence and Edward Frahm. Russel served as a Navy Seabee in WWII. He married Dolores Thielen in 1947 and they welcomed 8 children over 18 years. He retired from Inland Steel in 1980 after 30 years. He worked at the Lake County Clerk's office as a deputy clerk for 10 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church since 1948. Russel was a very giving, and patient person, who was always there to help those in need. He also had a great sense of humor that everyone admired.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be private for the family at St. Mary Catholic Church.

For the health and safety of the Frahm Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Russel's name to Indiana Right to Life or American Cancer Society. Visit Russel's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Horizon Bank profits up 74% year over year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts