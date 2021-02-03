Russel Weber Scheibel

Sept. 21, 1927 — Jan. 28, 2021

BOSSIER CITY, LA — Russel Weber Scheibel, 93, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed into eternal life on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Russel was born in Campbell, Nebraska, to John and Marie Scheibel on September 21, 1927. Russel was preceded in death by his wife, Carol K. Scheibel; son, Robert Russel Scheibel; and brother, Norman Scheibel. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth J. (James) Wagner; and son, John S. (Tammy) Scheibel; grandchildren: Nicholas E. (Alana) Wagner, John S. Wagner, Steven A. Wagner, Hannah (Matthew) Hoyert and Marybeth Scheibel: and new great-grandson Joshua E. Wagner. Also left with fond memories is sister-in-law, Betty Scheibel.

Russel graduated in 1951 from the University of Nebraska with a mechanical engineering degree. He worked for Standard Oil of Indiana/Amoco/BP for over 40 years at locations in Mandan, ND; Texas City, TX; Savannah, GA; Pasadena, CA; and Whiting, IN. He also lived in Valparaiso, IN, and Bossier City, LA.

Russel loved to travel, visiting such places as Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. Russel also loved his dogs — the ones he had as well as the pets at The Bloom of Bossier. He was very active in the Masons, Shriners and Eastern Star.