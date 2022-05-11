Jan. 28, 1928 - May 5, 2022

MUNSTER - Russell Allen Snyder, 94, passed away on May 5, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (nee Rasmussen); his son, David Snyder of Milwaukee; and his daughters: Susan MiHalo (Mark) of Ogden Dunes and Christine Cangiano (William) of Dyer. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Matthew Mihalo, Natalie Cangiano and Samuel Cangiano, as well as his sister, Nancy Schell, of Naples, FL; nieces: Amy and Beth; and nephew, Gary; and many dear family and friends.

Russ and Pat were married for nearly 66 years. Born in Cleveland on January 28, 1928 to Francis (Frank) and Myrtle Snyder (nee Adams), he briefly lived in Gary, IN and grew up in Chicago's Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood.

He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering. While at SDSU, he became a member of the first-ever Advanced Air Force ROTC Class and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserves two weeks prior to the beginning of the Korean War. During active duty, he was a supply officer, air installation officer, and then held the title of Real Property Accountable Officer, fueling his future interest in commercial real estate.

After his discharge, he eventually returned to Chicago and worked for U.S. Steel for 29 years in various capacities, ending as a plant systems general supervisor. After retiring from U.S. Steel in 1983, Russ did independent steel-making and other consulting assignments, eventually leading him to a long career in commercial real estate. Russ officially retired in 2017 at 89.

He daily frequented trails and sidewalks in the area and annually walked every street in Munster. He was also an early advocate for bike and walking trails in Munster while serving on the Town Council and Park Board, and he served for many years as the town's representative to the Hammond Sanitary District. Regionally, he was an early member of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission as well as the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

Russ is a legend in Munster's Lions Club and was a member for more than 65 years. He was also involved in the Munster Chamber of Commerce, Munster Historical Society, Theater at the Center, and United Way. Russ was also an early and active member of the Ridge United Methodist Church.

In 2016, in recognition of his accomplishments, he was named a Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Pence – Indiana's highest honor.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., service at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorial donations may be made to Ridge United Methodist Church or the Rails to Trails Conservancy, https://www.railstotrails.org/support-us/memorial-contribution/ to honor his memory and passion for life.