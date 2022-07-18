On July 12, 2022 Russell B. Hominger, Sr., age 78, walked on to his ancestors awaiting him in the great hunting lodge in the sky. Russ was the grandson of the late Bill and Hattie Hominger of Nahma, MI and the late Bertha and Max Neumann of Hyde, MI. His two sons and two daughters and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren survive him. These include his son, Russell (Kim) Hominger, Jr.; grandson, Joshua (Kasey); and granddaughter, Kristina (Sunny) Sievers; son, Robert Hominger; and granddaughters: Jessica and Shelby; daughter, Kristen (Bill) Hughes; and granddaughters: Tiffany Clark and Raevyn; daughter, Kimberly (Lance) Corkwell; and grandchildren: Logan, Reese, Maverick and Lily; eight great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Zac, Carson, Baylee, Hera, Edison, Alaira, and Sumariahna; and one great-great-grandson, Jeremy Michael. Russell was preceded in death by his father, Russell W. Hominger of Tacoma, WA; and his daughter-in-law, Gina Hominger of Royal Center, IN. He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Calhoun of AR; and several step-brothers and step-sisters; nieces; and nephews.