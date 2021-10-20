Russell Brayfield

LOWELL, IN — Russell Brayfield, 59, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Tammy; son, Russell II (Rebecca); brothers, Jeff (Dawn), Steven; nephew, Josh (Amber); niece, Erin (Jordan); many other close family. Preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Constance Brayfield.

Russell was a member of Pipefitters Local 597. He enjoyed helping others, including help build the Conway Observatory in Lowell.

Visitation, Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Graveside Service will be held in Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake, IL at 12:00 noon on Saturday. www.sheetsfuneral.com