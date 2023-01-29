 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell Frederick Kuehl

Russell Frederick Kuehl

March 8, 1943 - Jan. 23, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Russell Frederick Kuehl, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born March 8, 1943 in Valparaiso, the son of Vernon and Margaret (Dibkey) Kuehl. Russell was a US Army Veteran and was a crane operator at Midwest Steel. He was a member of the Midwest Retirees Club.

Surviving are his siblings: Ronald (Karen) Kuehl, Roger (Lorene) Kuehl and Randall (Donna) Kuehl all of Valparaiso; sister-in-law Pauline Kuehl; nieces and nephews: Janet (Tim) Klinedinst of Westville, Ronald Kuehl Jr of Hanna, Kevin Kuehl of Aurora, IL, Tricia (Brian) Reichert of Morton, IL, Katherine (Jeff) Wardell of Valparaiso and Kim (Chris) Kuehl of Fishers, IN; and four great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Kuehl; and sister-in law Karen Kuehl. Visitation will be held Saturday, February, 4, 2023, 1:00 to 3:00 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. Private burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Union Township Fire Department. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

