July 4, 1930 - Feb 2, 2023

Russell Gene Girton, 92, of Parker, CO passed away on February 2, 2023. Born in Buffalo, IN on July 4, 1930 to the late Galen R. and Sylvia M. (nee Baker) Girton.

Russell was formerly of Valparaiso, IN, Kouts, IN and Elkhart, IN. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso, IN, worked as a service manager for G.T.E. for 31 years, retiring in 1987 and Korean War Air Force Veteran.

Survived by daughters: Margaret (Richard) Smith and Mary (Robert) Bott; grandchildren: Jillian Bott, Jacob (Paige) Bott, Meghan (Curtis) Kingsly; great-grandchild, Kieran (Russell) Thomas. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann Girton; son, Michael E. Girton; seven brothers and one sister.

Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. The funeral mass will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Rogue Meraz officiating. Interment, St. Peter's Cemetery, Winamac IN.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.