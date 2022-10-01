Sep. 20, 1944 - Sep. 26, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Russell H. Derderian, 78, of Schererville, IN, passed away on September 26, 2022.

Russell was born on September 20, 1944, to Marian and Joseph P. Derderian in Detroit, MI. After Russell graduated from Salesian High School in 1962, following graduation he went on to work and then joined the Michigan Air National Guard.

In 1970, Russell met Karen in Indianapolis, IN. Russell and Karen went on to have two children.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; children: Mellissa Reinhart, Russell Derderian Jr.; sister Barbara (Charles) Crespi; granddaughters: Kaela and Emily; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Russell was preceded by his parents, Marian and Joseph Derderian; and his brother Joseph Derderian.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Cath. Church in Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Russell's family on Monday from 9 :30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Schererville Lions or your local Lions Club.

Throughout the years, Russell was a graduate of the Purdue University-Calumet Entrepreneurship Program as an E4. He was also a member of the Indiana Society and served on the St. John Township board. Most recently he has been an active member and served as a Zone Chairman in the Schererville Lions.

