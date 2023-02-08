Russell was a proud Army veteran and dedicated more than 30 years working as a machine operator manufacturing ball bearings and parts for government aircraft. He was dedicated to his church and took great joy in sharing his faith with others. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and appreciating the great outdoors. He was most proud of his family and was known to be the most involved and loving father anyone could wish for. He will be immensely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.