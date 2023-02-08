PORTAGE - Russell Hedgepeth, 68, of Portage, passed away on Friday, February 3 with his loving family by his side.
Russell was a proud Army veteran and dedicated more than 30 years working as a machine operator manufacturing ball bearings and parts for government aircraft. He was dedicated to his church and took great joy in sharing his faith with others. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and appreciating the great outdoors. He was most proud of his family and was known to be the most involved and loving father anyone could wish for. He will be immensely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Cindy Hedgepeth; his loving children: Jacquelin Hedgepeth, Trish (Rick) Slease, Karen Howard, and Michael Howard; dear siblings: Rich (Jean) Hedgepeth and Aimee (Richard) Hedgepeth-Donley; treasured grandchildren: Ricky and Cassidy Slease; cherished great-granddaughter, Oaklynn; beloved nieces; father-in-law and friend, James Tolliver; life long friend and brother-in-law, Jamie Tolliver; and a host of extended family, in laws and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Patricia Hedgepeth-Hardesty, and beloved grandson, Kyle Slease.
Funeral services with military honors will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Pastor Randall Forsythe officiating. Friends and family are invited to visit from 3:00 until time of service at Calumet Park Hobart Portage Chapel (370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, Indiana). For more info, visit www.mycalumetpark.com or call 219-940-3791.