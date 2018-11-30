LAKE STATION, IN - Russell Leon Goin, age 82, of Lake Station, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.
He is survived by his wife Lila Goin; son, Russell Goin Jr.; stepdaughters: Janet (George) Huskisson and Gaye (David) Lyle; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and good friends.
Preceded in death by his first wife Caroline Goin; son, David Goin; sister, Georgia Butler and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 DIRECTLY at Zion Holiness Pentecostal Church 5051 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Craig Harper officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Valparaiso. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the service.
Russell was born on January 3, 1936 in Carrier Mills, Illinois to Charles and Gladys Goin. He was a graduate of Carrier Mills High School. Russell was a longtime resident of the Calumet Area and was retired from US Steel in Gary as a foreman. He faithfully served as an elder at Calvary Tabernacle Church in Griffith.Russell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
