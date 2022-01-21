 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth A. (Adell) Ludington
0 Comments

Ruth A. (Adell) Ludington

  • 0

Aug. 1, 1922 - Jan. 14, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth A. (Adell) Ludington, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1922. She was a life long resident of Morgan Township and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton; and brother Louis Jacobs; sisters: Margaret (Jacobs) Rainwaters, Marie (Jacobs) Fosler, and Evelyn (Jacobs) Linnell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.

To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts