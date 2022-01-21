VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth A. (Adell) Ludington, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1922. She was a life long resident of Morgan Township and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton; and brother Louis Jacobs; sisters: Margaret (Jacobs) Rainwaters, Marie (Jacobs) Fosler, and Evelyn (Jacobs) Linnell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.