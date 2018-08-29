LOWELL, IN - Ruth A. Czajkowski, age 93, late of Lowell, IN formerly of Schererville, IN and the South East Side of Chicago, passed away August 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Ozzie Petronis and the late Eugene Czajkowski. Loving mother of Laura Petronis, Maureen (David) Prigge, Sharon Petronis, June Czajkowski, and Thomas (Dawn) Czajkowski. Cherished grandmother of Scott Prigge, Darren Prigge, Malinda Stone, Eddie Czajkowski, and the late Nicole Czajkowski. Dearest great grandmother of Bree and Riley Prigge. Ruth is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Matilda Snekutis and siblings: George Snekutis Jr., Aldona Paldowic, and Susie Snekutis.
During WWII Ruth worked as a welder, welding 90 MM gun shells for aircraft carriers. She retired from South Chicago Hospital as a CNA after 15 years of dedicated service. Ruth was a longtime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Chicago, Schererville, and Lowell.
Private Services will be held for the family. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, Cedar Lake. For more information 219-374-9300 or: