April 22, 1940 - Jan. 7, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth A. Thompson, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born April 22, 1940 in Gary, IN to Kenneth J. and Thelma (Klukas) Brown. Ruth began her career working at Valparaiso University and went on to become a paralegal at Hoeppner, Wagner, & Evans. She attended the First Christian Church D.O.C. of Valparaiso and was an avid reader.

On July 3, 1958 in Valparaiso, Ruth married Charles "Chuck" W. Thompson who survives along with their daughter, Julie (Mike) Maxey; grandchildren, Bruce and Branden Thompson and Jake, Delaney, and Emerson Maxey; great grandchildren, Kieran, Tristan, and Kaleb; sisters, Linda (Keith) Wallace and Bonnie (Gary) Pioch; sister-in-law, Lora Brown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce W. Thompson; and brother, Harry Brown.

Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.