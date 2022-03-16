Aug. 22, 1922 - Jan. 14, 2022

MORGAN TOWNSHIP - Ruth Adell (Jacobs) Ludington passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1922. She was a lifelong resident of Morgan Township and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valparaiso.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton and brother, Louis Jacobs; sisters: Margaret (Jacobs) Rainwaters, Marie (Jacobs) Fosler, and Evelyn (Jacobs) Linnell.

She is survived by nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Washington St., Valparaiso. Donations in Ruth's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.