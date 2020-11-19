MILLER, IN - Ruth Ann Batey, age 50, of Miller, passed away suddenly on November 11, 2020. She was a 1988 graduate of Hobart High School. Ruth then attended Purdue University West Lafayette, where she received a dual degree in political science and criminology. She was also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Ruth went on to receive her law degree from Valparaiso University. She was a self-employed attorney. Ruth loved the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. She also loved to read, shop and travel. You could take Ruth anywhere, but her real love was to be at the beach.

Ruth was preceded in death by her father Ronald Edward Batey; four legged furry friend Maggie. She is survived by her mother Carol Batey; sister Susan Batey; brother Edward (Lisa) Batey; two nieces: Alyssa and Addison Batey. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private ceremony at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed through Burns Funeral Home Facebook page. A celebration of Ruth's life will take place on her birthday, August 1, 2020, at Miller Beach. Details of the celebration will be updated on the Burns website at a later date. www.burnsfuneral.com