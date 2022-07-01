 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Ann Deal

May 10, 1928 - June 28, 2022

LOWELL - Ruth Ann Deal, 94 of Lowell, formerly of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born May 10, 1928 in Gary, IN to the late Lloyd and Guela (Hutchens) Waitt. Ruth graduated with a bachelor's and master's degree in Education from Indiana University. She made her career as a Health Teacher with Hobart Schools for 26 years, where she earned the Hobart Outstanding Teacher Award. Ruth was a current member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of Hobart Presbyterian Church, where she had served as the Director of Music, Hand Bell Choir Director, Youth Choir Director, and Organist. Ruth was also a member of the Valparaiso University Community Choral Society for 20 years, as well as a producer and director of secular musicales, and a soloist and accompanist on the piano, organ, and clarinet.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Deal in 2009; her brother, George Waitt; and her sister, Priscilla Anderson.

She is survived by her sons: Jim (Marty) Deal of Lowell and David (Marion) Deal of Defiance, OH; grandchildren: Kevin (Karen) Deal, John Deal, Katherine (Paul) Nelson; great-grandchildren: Myles, Conor, Jocelynne, and Brooklyn.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, 103 Franklin St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

