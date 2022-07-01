LOWELL - Ruth Ann Deal, 94 of Lowell, formerly of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born May 10, 1928 in Gary, IN to the late Lloyd and Guela (Hutchens) Waitt. Ruth graduated with a bachelor's and master's degree in Education from Indiana University. She made her career as a Health Teacher with Hobart Schools for 26 years, where she earned the Hobart Outstanding Teacher Award. Ruth was a current member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of Hobart Presbyterian Church, where she had served as the Director of Music, Hand Bell Choir Director, Youth Choir Director, and Organist. Ruth was also a member of the Valparaiso University Community Choral Society for 20 years, as well as a producer and director of secular musicales, and a soloist and accompanist on the piano, organ, and clarinet.