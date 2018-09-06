MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruth Ann Dinga (nee Moore), age 76, of Merrillville and formerly of Munster, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Loving mother of Deedee Brooks and Crissy (Walter) Spasevski. Proud grandma of Alexa Spasevski, Aleece Spasevski, and Shane Brooks. Fond aunt. Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Edward D. Dinga, her parents Chester and Pearl Moore, and her brother William Moore. Ruth loved her family, especially her grandkids. Ruth looks forward to being reunited with the love of her life Ed. She was loved by many and will be missed by more especially by her furry child Bowie.
Friends are invited to meet with her family on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Scott Hobbs, officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For further information regarding service, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at lahaynefuneralhome.com.